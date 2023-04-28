Former BJP minister, three others sentenced to life term in 2015 murder case 

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Former BJP minister Angad Yadav, along with three others, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Azamgarh MP-MLA court on Friday for killing advocate Rajnarayan Singh.

Special judge Omprakash Sharma-III on Friday delivered the order of conviction and sentencing of the four accused in the case dating back to December 19, 2015. The other accused include Sunil Singh, Arun Yadav and Shailesh alias Teni.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each.

Congress leader and advocate Rajnarayan Singh was shot dead while he was on a morning walk on December 19, 2015, in Azamgarh district.

Some unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at him. Rajnarayan died on the spot while the attackers fled the scene.

Sudha Singh, the wife of the deceased, had filed a case against Angad Yadav and Sunil Singh, a resident of Sammopur village in the Bardah area, and the unidentified people.

A few days after the murder, Angad Yadav surrendered at the Sidhari police station.

His bail plea was also rejected by the Supreme Court.

The Azamgarh district administration had also attached his property worth over Rs 40 lakhs in the Sidhari police station area in January this year.

