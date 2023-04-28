Home Nation

Have agreed to CBI probe into Palghar lynching case: Maharashtra govt tells Supreme Court

Three Mumbaikars were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat amid the COVID lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village.

Published: 28th April 2023 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Maharashtra government Friday told the Supreme Court that it has already recommended a CBI probe into the alleged lynching of three persons in Palghar in 2020 and this led to the closure of proceedings on as many as four pending petitions on the issue.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the fresh affidavit of the state government that a communication to this effect has already been issued by it.

"In view of the decision taken by the state government, no further direction is needed on these petitions at this stage. The petitions are disposed of," the bench said.

The pleas demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), alleging that the investigation by the state police was being conducted in a biased manner.

Earlier, the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had opposed the plea for a CBI probe into the incident and later, with the change in dispensation in the state, it agreed to the petitions seeking investigation by the central probe agency.

Three people from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the COVID-19-induced nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and allegedly killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village on the night of April 16, 2020 in the presence of police.

The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30, who was driving the vehicle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Palghar lynching CBI
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp