Home Nation

Six-month-old dies in Madhya Pradesh as ambulance arrives three hours late 

Two other ambulances parked at the health centre weren't made available as the mother of the child was unable to pay for fuel. 

Published: 28th April 2023 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 10:20 PM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A six-month-old died due to the unavailability of an ambulance in the Datia district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. 

A  child dying in the lap of a helpless mother, reportedly amid the delayed arrival of an ambulance at a community health centre in Datia district has exposed the condition of public health services in the state. 

The 108 ambulance arrived at the concerned CHC three hours after it was requested. Two other ambulances, funded by MLA's Local Area Development Fund, parked at the same CHC were unavailable, as the child’s mother couldn’t afford the fuel. 

The shocking incident happened at the Indergarh community health centre (CHC) which comes under the Sewda Assembly constituency, presently represented in the Vidhan Sabha by Congress’s Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh.

According to reports, a scheduled caste woman Renu Jatav, a native of Baderi village, rushed her severely ill six-month-old child to the Indergarh CHC at around 11 am on Thursday. With the child suffering from acute pneumonic symptoms, the on-duty doctor referred the child to the Datia District Hospital after preliminary treatment.

Renu requested the on-duty doctor to arrange an ambulance for rushing her child to the district hospital, after which the doctor rang for the 108 ambulance.

Renu Jatav blamed inadequate treatment at the CHC and delay in an ambulance for her child’s death.

Taking cognizance of the matter, a team headed by SDM, the district’s chief medical and health officer (CMHO), the local police station in charge and the tehsildar was sent by Datia district collector to the Indergarh CHC on Friday to investigate the entire incident.

The team recorded statements of Anganwadi and ASHA workers, hospital staff, duty doctor and ambulance driver.

Based on the recorded statements of all stakeholders, the enquiry team will fix responsibility for the alleged negligence. “Whoever is found responsible for the alleged negligence will face strict action,” an official forming part of the team said on Friday.

“The probe is incomplete, as the statements of the woman, whose child died, are yet to be recorded,” the Datia district CMHO Dr RB Kurele said.

When queried about the delay in the ambulance, Dr Kurele said, "There is a clear-cut government protocol to ensure the immediate availability of 108 ambulances based on the severity of the patient. The other ambulances are operated by the Patient Welfare Committee on a no profit no loss basis. But in case of emergencies or serious patients, such ambulances too must be provided free of cost."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Datia district six-month-old death
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp