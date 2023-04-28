Home Nation

Transit accommodations: Pandits wary as J&K L-G reaches out to employees

The transit accommodations have been a long-pending demand of the Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PM’s package.

Published: 28th April 2023 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha inaugurates newly-constructed buildings on Thursday | express

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated 576 flats for the Kashmiri Pandit employees recruited under the prime minister’s package, and said 2,000 more such accommodations will be ready by the end of this year. 

As L-G Sinha inaugurated the newly-constructed flats at Baramulla, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian in Valley, the PM package Pandit employees said most of the migrant employees are serving in Anantnag in south Kashmir and Srinagar in central Kashmir, where the accommodation is needed the most as the employees are living in rented accommodations in those areas. 

The transit accommodations have been a long-pending demand of the Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PM’s package. The demand gained momentum after the killing of an employee, Rahul Bhat, in May last year. 

“The government is sensitive to issues of Kashmiri Pandits and understands their pain. We are working with the right intent to complete the construction of residential accommodations on priority,” Sinha said. 

The Lt Governor said the administration has taken various initiatives to expedite the process of construction of housing units for PM Package employees and 2,000 more flats will be completed by December 2023.

The PM Package Pandit employees resumed their duties in the Valley in March this year after over eight months of strike following the killing of Pandit employee Rahul Bhat by militants inside Tehsildar’s office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12 last year. 

The Pandit employees had gone on strike after the killing of Bhat to demand relocation to Jammu in view of their security concerns. Ranjan Jotshi vice president All Migrant Displaced Employees Association Kashmir said handing over 576 flats to PM package employees is a welcome step. 

Around 40 per cent of nearly 5,000 PM package employees serving in the Valley are posted in Anantnag in south Kashmir and Srinagar in central Kashmir. “About 700-800 Pandit employees posted in Anantnag are living in rented accommodation. Similarly, about 1,000 Pandit employees are living in rented accommodation in Srinagar,” Jotshi said. 

He said the government should take immediate steps to provide accommodation to those employees living in rented accommodation in view of the security concerns.  “The government had assured us to accommodate the employees in hotels and address their security concerns. But this proposal, it seems, has been shelved,” Jotshi said. 

After the return of Pandit employees in March, the government had decided to lodge them in hotels to ensure their safety and security. “The government should take care of accommodation and ensure 
safety and security of each and every Pandit employee,” added Jotshi. 

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also spoke on progressive reforms introduced to boost infrastructure, employment generation and ease of living in the Union territory. Presently, domestic and foreign companies are willing to invest in Jammu and Kashmir, he said. 

There are more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore worth of highway and tunnel projects are going on in the UT. Increased flight operations in both Jammu and Srinagar airports and improved road and rail connectivity have brought J&K closer to the world, Sinha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Transit accommodations Kashmiri Pandits Manoj Sinha
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp