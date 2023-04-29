Home Nation

Harshest punishment for accused no matter how powerful: Kejriwal joins wrestlers protest

Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them.

Published: 29th April 2023 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks at the Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar.(Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and said every Indian who loves the country should stand with them in their struggle.

The wrestlers have been protesting for nearly a week demanding action against Singh, also a BJP MP, on sexual harassment allegations levelled by seven women players. The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against the WFI chief.

Extending his support to the wrestlers, Kejriwal said those who commit such wrongs against women "should be hanged". "All these women players who have brought laurels to the country are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment," he later said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ | Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief

In his address from the protest site, Kejriwal also asked people from all over the country to take leave and come to Jantar Mantar to support the wrestlers.

The chief minister claimed that electricity and water supply to the protest venue had been disconnected and supplies like food and mattresses were being not allowed in, and promised to help them.

Kejriwal said the protesting wrestlers, including award-winning sportspersons, brought laurels to the country and yet had to protest and approach the Supreme Court for action against Singh.

Without taking any names, Kejriwal said no harm ever comes to any leader of "one party" even if they do something wrong and that is what happened here.

ALSO READ | Stir to continue till WFI chief is arrested, say India's top grapplers

Kejriwal saluted the wrestlers for their struggle, and said people who loved their country should extend support to them.

The Delhi Police FIRs against Singh were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the force, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to allegations by a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Wrestlers Protest WFI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp