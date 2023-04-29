Ready to face any probe, have full faith in court: Wrestling body chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A day after the registration of two FIRs over charges of sexual harassment by women wrestlers in Delhi, Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said he was ready for “any kind of investigation” but won't resign from his post as it would mean he had accepted the charges levelled against him.

Singh, a six-time MP, said his tenure as the WFI chief was nearing its end and he would automatically resign with the election of the new president. He said he is only playing the role of a “caretaker” till the election.

“I am completely innocent and have full faith in the Supreme Court and Delhi Police. I am ready to face any kind of investigation,” Singh told media persons at his residence in Vishnoharpur, about 40 km from Gonda city.

“Resigning as president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is not a big deal for me, but I will not go as a criminal,” said the BJP MP from Kaiserganj who was accorded a hero’s welcome in Gonda. He was greeted with garlands amid slogans by his supporters at his residence.

Ace wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia have been sitting on dharna at Jantar Mantar in Delhi demanding his arrest.

Reacting to the FIRs filed against him, the WFI chief, who was seen heavily garlanded, told reporters, "I have not yet received the FIR copy. I will speak once I have received the FIR copy. I will not comment on anything right now." However, perhaps facing one of the biggest challenges of his life, Singh took strong exception to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's presence at Jantar Mantar with the wrestlers on Saturday morning. “Today it has become clear who has been behind this controversy. I have been saying from the beginning that an industrialist and the Congress have a hand in this. They are upset with me.” He, however, did not elaborate.

Priyanka Gandhi visited the protesting wrestlers and expressed solidarity with them, accusing the government of “protecting” the WFI chief.

On Friday night, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.

“I'm not a criminal. Resigning means I have accepted their allegations,” said Singh wondering why the wrestlers were not ending the protest when all their demands were accepted.

“An FIR has been lodged against me, yet they are sitting on dharna. Why?” he asked, adding, “Why are they constantly speaking against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Sports Ministry?”

“They did not wait for the investigation report to be made public and went to the Supreme Court and there raised a new allegation. They are saying that the sport has to be saved but they are not saving the game (by doing this). They have caused a huge loss in the last four months,” he said.

He also asked if he had been sexually abusing players for 12 years, why did they not lodge a complaint in any police station, federation or the government till date. Singh said he had submitted an audio clip to the probe committee, in which a man was heard speaking about arranging a girl to implicate him.

“First they demanded an FIR and now that the FIR has been lodged, they are demanding to put me in jail. I am a member of the Lok Sabha. It has not been by the grace of Vinesh Phogat (one of the wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar) but the people of my area have made me an MP,” Singh said.

Reiterating his faith in the judiciary and law of the land, he said he would definitely be proved innocent. “It has been troubling me for a long time. I and my family are being abused. Our supporters are also being targeted but my supporters and family have full faith that I am innocent. Soon, the country will also come to know about it,” he added.

