Wrestlers protest enters day eight, Robert Vadra, Bhim Army chief among latest visitors

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The protest by India's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the iconic Jantar Mantar entered the eighth day on Sunday with the ever-rising support of politicians.

The latest visitors at the protest site were Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra.

"If someone is fighting for his rights then lakhs of people will come out in support. We want justice for them. This is not a fight of regions, castes, or religion, this is a fight for justice," Aazad said while addressing the people from Jantar Mantar.

Vadra while speaking to the reporters said he came to extend his support to all the protesting athletes. "All of us are with them. We will extend all help they need," Vadra said.

Notably, from April 23, India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, initially demanding the registration of an FIR against WFI chief for sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Businessman Robert Vadra with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sangita Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

The Delhi police on April 28 registered an FIR in the matter, almost a week after India's top grapplers resumed their protests and even approached the Supreme Court in this regard.

ALSO READ| Wrestlers protest: Stir to continue till WFI chief is arrested, say India's top grapplers

However, even after the registration of two FIRs, the wrestlers refuse to call off their protest, saying their fight will continue until and unless they do not get justice for the victim women wrestlers.

“Our fight is to punish people like Brij Bhushan Singh who should be behind bars and removed from his portfolio,” the wrestlers said.

As per the latest development, sources in the Delhi Police told The New Indian Express that it is going to provide security to all the seven-woman complainants, including one minor girl. "We are also going to record their statements soon," the source said.

READ MORE HERE:

IOA president Usha says protest tarnishing the image of India, wrestlers bemused

All parties welcome: Protesting wrestlers demand action against WFI chief

NEW DELHI: The protest by India's top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the iconic Jantar Mantar entered the eighth day on Sunday with the ever-rising support of politicians. The latest visitors at the protest site were Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband Robert Vadra. "If someone is fighting for his rights then lakhs of people will come out in support. We want justice for them. This is not a fight of regions, castes, or religion, this is a fight for justice," Aazad said while addressing the people from Jantar Mantar.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vadra while speaking to the reporters said he came to extend his support to all the protesting athletes. "All of us are with them. We will extend all help they need," Vadra said. Notably, from April 23, India's top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, have been protesting at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital, initially demanding the registration of an FIR against WFI chief for sexually harassing women wrestlers. Businessman Robert Vadra with wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sangita Phogat and Sakshi Malik during their protest at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI) The Delhi police on April 28 registered an FIR in the matter, almost a week after India's top grapplers resumed their protests and even approached the Supreme Court in this regard. ALSO READ| Wrestlers protest: Stir to continue till WFI chief is arrested, say India's top grapplers However, even after the registration of two FIRs, the wrestlers refuse to call off their protest, saying their fight will continue until and unless they do not get justice for the victim women wrestlers. “Our fight is to punish people like Brij Bhushan Singh who should be behind bars and removed from his portfolio,” the wrestlers said. As per the latest development, sources in the Delhi Police told The New Indian Express that it is going to provide security to all the seven-woman complainants, including one minor girl. "We are also going to record their statements soon," the source said. READ MORE HERE: IOA president Usha says protest tarnishing the image of India, wrestlers bemused All parties welcome: Protesting wrestlers demand action against WFI chief