3,372 clinical psychologists practising in India, Delhi has the highest: Centre

Delhi has the highest number of clinical psychologists in the country, with 162 registered in  the last three years.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has 3,372 clinical psychologists registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. 

The national capital has the highest number of clinical psychologists in the country, with 162 registered in Delhi in the last three years. Delhi is followed by Kerala where 143 have been registered in the last three years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Prof Satya Pal Singh Baghel, “As per information provided by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI), there are 3,372 clinical Psychologists registered with RCI as of July 2023. However, the data regarding the number of registered psychiatric nurses practising in the country is not maintained centrally.”

He said a number of people seeking treatment for mental health issues in three Central Mental Health Institutions - National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru; Central Institute of Psychiatry (CIP), Ranchi and Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH), Tezpur since 2019-20.

The other states that have clinical psychologists are Uttar Pradesh (101), Tamil Nadu (89), Karnataka (89) West Bengal (88), Haryana (87), and Maharashtra (81).

