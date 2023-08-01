Home Nation

At least 14 shops, mostly run by Muslim men torched, vandalised in Gurugram's Badshahpur

The mob targeted shops run by Muslim men and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' in front of a mosque in Badshahpur.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects burnt items at a shop which was set ablaze by miscreants in a fresh case of communal violence after Monday's attack on a VHP procession in adjoining Nuh district. | PTI

By Online Desk

At least 14 shops, mostly belonging to Muslim men, were torched and vandalised in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Tuesday, reports said.

A mob of 200 men in motorcycles and SUVs landed in the main market and targeted the outlets mostly selling biriyani.

The mob ransacked shops belonging to a particular community and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of a mosque in Badshahpur, news agency PTI reported. The Badshahpr market was also shut down, police told PTI.

This comes a day after communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh. 

Meanwhile, reports said that all educational institutions will remain closed in the Sohna subdivision of Gurugram on August 2 in view of the communal unrest in the area. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while commenting on the incident said, "The communal violence in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) is deeply disturbing. After Manipur in the Northeast, now such incidents in Haryana are not a good sign. I pray with folded hands to all the people of Haryana that we maintain peace and mutual brotherhood in such critical times. We all have to unite and defeat the anti-peace forces and politics of violence."

