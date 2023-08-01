At least 14 shops, mostly run by Muslim men torched, vandalised in Gurugram's Badshahpur

By Online Desk

At least 14 shops, mostly belonging to Muslim men, were torched and vandalised in Gurugram’s Badshahpur on Tuesday, reports said.

A mob of 200 men in motorcycles and SUVs landed in the main market and targeted the outlets mostly selling biriyani.

हरियाणा के नूंह (मेवात) में सांप्रदायिक हिंसा बेहद परेशान करने वाली है। पूर्वोत्तर में मणिपुर के बाद अब हरियाणा में इस तरह की वारदात अच्छे संकेत नहीं हैं।हरियाणा की समस्त जनता से मेरी हाथ जोड़कर प्रार्थना है कि ऐसे नाज़ुक समय में हम शांति और आपसी भाईचार कायम रखें। अमन विरोधी… — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 1, 2023

The mob ransacked shops belonging to a particular community and chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in front of a mosque in Badshahpur, news agency PTI reported. The Badshahpr market was also shut down, police told PTI.

This comes a day after communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh.

Meanwhile, reports said that all educational institutions will remain closed in the Sohna subdivision of Gurugram on August 2 in view of the communal unrest in the area.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while commenting on the incident said, "The communal violence in Haryana's Nuh (Mewat) is deeply disturbing. After Manipur in the Northeast, now such incidents in Haryana are not a good sign. I pray with folded hands to all the people of Haryana that we maintain peace and mutual brotherhood in such critical times. We all have to unite and defeat the anti-peace forces and politics of violence."

