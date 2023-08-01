Home Nation

Gujarat saw 81 custodial deaths in last five years, highest in India 

Published: 01st August 2023 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Custodial torture, custodial death

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gujarat witnessed the most number of custodial deaths in the last five years with 81 such cases, followed by Maharashtra with 80 deaths,  Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said as many as 687 people died in police custody in various parts of the country from April 1, 2018, to March 31, 2023.

While 81 deaths in police custody were reported in Gujarat, 80 such deaths took place in Maharashtra in the said period, he said, replying to a written question.

The minister said there were 50 police custodial deaths in Madhya Pradesh, 47 in Bihar, 41 in Uttar Pradesh and 36 in Tamil Nadu.

Citing the data provided by the National Human Rights Commission, Rai said a total of 164 deaths in police custody were reported in 2022-23, 175 in 2021-22, 100 in 2020-21, 112 in 2019-20 and 136 in 2018-2019.

