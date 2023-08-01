Home Nation

India's telemedicine service eSanjeevani completes over 14 crore consultations: Center

This application works on a hub and spoke model wherein doctors including specialists provide services to patients in Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in rural areas, Mandaviya said.

NEW DELHI: Centre’s telemedicine application eSanjeevani, which provides doctor-to-doctor and patient-to-doctor consultations, has completed 14,17,81,384 teleconsultations till July 26, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“This application works on a hub and spoke model wherein doctors including specialists provide services to patients in Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) in rural areas. Further people in remote and rural areas can also avail services through the OPD module of eSanjeevani,” the minister said.

With an aim to support the effective implementation of digital health initiatives including telemedicine services across the country, the Union Health Ministry provides financial assistance to all states/UTs under National Health Mission for strengthening health IT infrastructure and internet connectivity.

The government has also taken initiatives such as short videos, brochures and pamphlets, including in local languages through social media platforms to disseminate information about telemedicine services and to create awareness among the masses in rural areas.

