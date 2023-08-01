Home Nation

Modi chairs first cluster meet of NDA MPs to firm up joint plan for 2024 LS polls

The NDA MPs, in attendance, resolved to use coordinated effort and collective strategy to take on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha elections next year. 

Published: 01st August 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  “Elections are fought and won the performances of the government and the NDA-led Central government has set a record in performances,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chairing the first meetings of MPs of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in New Delhi on Monday. The NDA MPs, in attendance, resolved to use coordinated effort and collective strategy to take on the Opposition in the Lok Sabha elections next year. 

The back-to-back meetings on Monday were the first such cluster meetings being chaired by PM Modi with groups of NDA legislators – between July 31 and August 10. At the first meeting of NDA MPs, 42 MPs from West UP, Braj region, Kanpur region and Bundhelkahnd were in attendance, with Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh present.  At the second meeting, 41 MPs from Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal were in attendance, with the presence of BJP national chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The PM shared success tips to not only ensure a stronger chance of winnability but also to help the MPs develop a deeper bond with the electorate. The MPs also shared their strategies before PM Modi and the other leaders present. One of the MPs, (who did not wish to be quoted) said that the meeting with the PM was basically to draw a common strategy to tackle the mounting political attack of the Opposition, united under the new political acronym I.N.D.I.A.

“The PM has raised the need to expose those parties which have come together under the INDIA alliance. Corruption charges of each of the Opposition parties must be amplified through various platforms of communication with the electorate. Their involvement in scams worth over Rs 20 lakh crore must be taken to the common man,” sources said, quoting a detail from the meeting.

Sources also said that the NDA allies had decided to address the Opposition as ‘UPA-III’, and not the INDIA. “Coining such an acronym for political purposes will not succeed in misleading the people in the polls,” the sources said, adding that the PM also urged the NDA MPs to power over the Opposition through development.

The BJP, which is the biggest ally of NDA, has divided the entire NDA comprising of 38 parties into 11 clusters – each cluster having 30-35 MPS of both the Houses. 

BJPNarendra ModiNDA2024 Lok Sabha elections
