Home Nation

Two home guards killed, 15 others injured as mobs pelt stones at VHP procession in Haryana's Nuh

The Union Home Ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in the neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

Published: 01st August 2023 12:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Nuh Violence

Mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire.

By PTI

GURUGRAM/CHANDIGARH: Two home guards were killed and at least 15 others, including several policemen, were injured Monday as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession, pelting stones and setting cars on fire, officials said.

The Union Home Ministry said it is dispatching 15 additional companies of central forces to Haryana, as violence also erupted in Sohna in the neighbouring Gurugram district, adjacent to Delhi.

As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh spread, mobs in Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop, apparently belonging to people from that community.

Protesters there blocked a road for hours. About 2,500 men, women and children who had taken shelter at a Shiv temple in Nuh were evacuated by police, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Mobile internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad up to Wednesday.

Educational institutes were ordered closed Tuesday in Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran said two home guards, attached with the district, were killed in the violence in adjoining Nuh.

About 10 police personnel were injured in Nuh violence, the official said.

Another police officer confirmed that one of the home guards, identified as Neeraj, died due to a gunshot wound. Eight of the injured police personnel were taken to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital, he said.

Among the injured Hodal Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh was shot in the head and an inspector in the stomach.

Police said the vehicles set ablaze were part of the procession or belonged to them.

A video clip showed at least four cars on fire. Another purported video showed two damaged police cars. The clip contained the sound of gunfire. Police lobbed teargas shells in an attempt to disperse the mobs.

Suspending mobile internet services in Nuh, the Haryana government said there was "intense communal tension" in the area.

According to police, VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh's Khedla Mod and stones were pelted at the procession.

Cars were then set ablaze. People in the procession also hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

Later, many took refuge in a temple as police tried to evacuate them to safety. The yatra was flagged off from Gurugram's Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar.

A police contingent was deployed with the procession.

According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh.

There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in the Bhiwani district in February, was supposed to join the procession.

The vigilante, however, saidI that he did not participate on the advice of the VHP, which feared that his presence would create tension. There were also threats on Twitter daring him to come to Nuh.

ALSO READ | Internet services suspended till Aug 2 in Haryana’s Nuh after clashes break out between two groups

State home minister Anil Vij said in the evening that three companies of central forces have already reached.

According to the Union Home Ministry, the Centre is making available 15 additional companies were being made available to the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed for calm in Nuh, invoking the slogan "Haryana Ek Haryanvi Ek (Haryanvis are one)".

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala called it a Black Day for Haryana, blaming the Khattar government for the failure of law and order.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda asked people to maintain peace and brotherhood. Nuh MLA Aftab Ahmed and former legislator MLA Zakir Hussain also issued similar appeals.

"Our first priority is to bring the situation under control. We are appealing to all to maintain peace," Vij said.

He told reporters it will be determined later who was responsible for the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nuh violence Vishva Hindu Parishad procession Stone pelting
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp