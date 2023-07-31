Home Nation

Internet services suspended till Aug 2 in Haryana’s Nuh after clashes break out between two groups

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

Published: 31st July 2023 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2023 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Internet

For representational purpose

By ANI

NUH (Haryana): Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in the Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups on Monday.

Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2. 

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

“In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State,” the order said.

It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order.

Following the clash, Nuh Deputy Commissioner called a meeting of both parties today at 8:30 pm. The police force has been deployed in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Mamta Singh denied to comment on the incident.

“Now, we are doing our duties. We are not in the situation of talking anything about the incident,” Singh said.

According to police, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in Nuh, and stones were pelted at the procession. At least four cars, part of the procession, were set on fire.

Some police vehicles were also damaged. People in the procession hurled stones back at the youths who had stopped them, reports said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana clashes break out between two groups
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp