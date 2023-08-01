Home Nation

Two home guards killed, 20 hurt as communal clashes break out in Haryana’s Nuh

At least 12 police personnel, who had been injured in Nuh, were taken to Medanta, Gurugram.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel deployed after a clash erupted between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (Photo | ANI)

By Ujwal Jalali and Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: At least two home guards were killed, around 20 others were injured and more than 80 vehicles were set ablaze during communal clashes that broke out in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday. By the evening, the violence spread to Gurugram borders with stone pelting being reported from the Ambedkar Chowk in Sohna. At least 12 police personnel, who had been injured in Nuh, were taken to Medanta, Gurugram.

The Haryana government suspended internet services in Nuh till August 2 and Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in both Nuh and Gurugram districts. All educational institutes will remain shut on Tuesday. One of the deceased home guards has been identified by cops as Neeraj Kumar, while DSP of Hodal Sajjan Singh has suffered a bullet wound on his head and inspector Sandeep Kumar, in charge of the Crime Unit in Sector 40, Gurugram, had a gunshot injury on his stomach.

The clashes erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh after unidentified people tried to stop the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ of right-wing outfits VHP and Bajrang Dal following reports of Monu Manesar, an alleged cow vigilante and an accused in the Nasir Junaid murder case in Haryana’s Bhiwani, joining the religious procession. 

He, however, didn’t turn up. But a video posted by a Bajrang Dal member in Ballabhgarh aggravated the situation. Stones were thrown at the procession, which led to communal clashes during the yatra, which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar. Caught in the crosshair, thousands of people took shelter at the Nalhar Mahadev Temple in Nuh and remained stranded for hours before they were rescued. There were also reports of firing at the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana violence
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp