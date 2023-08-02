Home Nation

Delhi: 81-year-old ex-forest official arrested in WCCB's big illegal wildlife trade syndicate bust

An officer said Mishram Jakhad during his tenure as a forest official interacted with wildlife criminals like late Sansarchand and other stakeholders, collected intel, and created his own syndicate.

Published: 02nd August 2023 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

tiger skin image

FILE PHOTO: A Bengal tiger skin seized by Delhi Police.

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s wildlife crime control agency has busted an illegal tiger trade syndicate and arrested its alleged kingpin, a former retired forest official from the Delhi-National Capital Territory forest department.
 
Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), an apex body to combat organised wildlife crime and illegal wildlife trade, along with a Maharashtra forest department team, arrested Mishram Jakhad (81) from Delhi’s Dwarka locality, on July 30.

According to WCCB, Jakhad controls the tiger poaching and illegal trade of tiger body parts syndicate. He also takes huge amounts of money from the poachers, smugglers and blackmails them.

Rs 14.80 lakh was recovered in cash during the raid of his premises by a WCCB Special Investigation Team, suspected to have been received from illegal trade in tiger parts.

The WCCB has also recovered from Jakhad an ID card belonging to the Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), a non-profit based in Delhi. Jakhad had worked with WAPSI as a field officer.

“During his tenure as a forest official, Jakhad got opportunities to interact with wildlife criminals like the infamous wildlife poacher late Sansarchand, courtroom officers, and lawyers, and collect intel from every stakeholder. Later, he created his syndicate,” an officer close to the investigation said. He added that more information would come out in the coming days. 

On June 28 this year, Assam Forest and Police officials seized tiger skin and bones from five offenders. The case was transferred to WCCB, who got information that they belonged to the Gadhchirouli area in Maharashtra. Based on WCCB's direction, Maharashtra forest department officials arrested 10 members of a hunting gang belonging to the Bawariya community. They recovered leg-hold traps along with tiger body parts. 

One of those arrested from Gadhchirouli was wanted in the Guwahati seizure case.

This led WCCB to connect the dots between such seizures of animal parts and skin across several states over the past few months to finally reach the syndicate and Jakhad in July.

“We recovered tigers skin, bones and other wildlife 'trophies' from Tamil Nadu in February, followed by seizures in Khatima (Uttarakhand), Gadhchirouli (Maharashtra), and Guwahati (Assam),” the officer ssaid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mishram Jakhad Wildlife Crime Control Bureau tiger trade wildlife Poaching
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp