Nuh violence: 20 companies of forces deployed in Haryana, says CM Khattar

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have so far died in the communal clashes.

An elderly man walks in an area deserted after communal clashes in Haryana's Nuh, India, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. (Photo | AP)

After two days of violent clashes in Nuh and Gurugram, central forces are being deployed to unrest places.

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that 20 companies of central forces are deployed in Haryana.

14 of them in Nuh, 3 in Pawal, 2 in Gurugram and one in Faridabad, he stated.

He also stated that the state government has asked for four more companies of central forces.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have so far died in the communal clashes.

On Monday, clashes erupted between two groups during a procession by the Bajrang Dal (BD) and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana's Nuh.

Violence soon spread to neighbouring Gurgaon where some shops and a mosque were torched Tuesday, and the mosque's 26-year-old naib imam was killed. 

Mobile Internet services were suspended in Nuh and Faridabad until Wednesday.

Educational institutes were shut on Wednesday in Sohna, Faridabad and Palwal districts as a precautionary measure.

Khattar said that 116 people have been arrested so far in relation to the violent incidents.

He also added that 90 were detained since the clashes.  

“The perpetrators of violence would be soon identified,” he added.

The Chief Minister also extended help to Rajasthan Police for nabbing Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar. The cow vigilante had allegedly posted a video a few days ago, claiming he would attend the Nuh religious procession and appealing to his supporters to come out in large numbers.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

