Nuh violence due to administrative failure, says Deepender S Hooda

By ANI

GURUGRAM: Reacting over the Nuh violence, Congress MP Deepender S Hooda on Wednesday took a hit at the Khattar-led BJP government in the state and asserted that the Nuh violence incident had arisen due to the government's administrative failure.

The Congress MP further cited the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, in his statement on the violence in Nuh earlier today, stating that Chautala had also described the situation as an administrative failure.

"It is an administrative failure on the part of the government which led to this incident... Had they acted in time and deployed police, the situation wouldn't have occurred...In the statement passed by the deputy CM, he also spoke about an administrative failure," said Haryana MP Deepender S Hooda.

Speaking on the issue DGP Haryana P.K. Agrawal informed that no incidents of violence had been reported since yesterday and that 41 FIRs were registered and 116 people had been arrested in the Nuh situation.

DGP Haryana said, "In Nuh, no violent incidents have occurred since yesterday. So far, 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people have been arrested. Those people will be taken to court today and an investigation will take place. We'll take the required action based on the investigation."

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna Road.

Haryana Chief Minister Khattar on Wednesday said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence.

"Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the incident. 116 people have been arrested till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” Khattar said.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood," the Haryana chief minister said.

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the State, he said.

“14 units were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode,” CM said.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said today, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number '112'.

”Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, on Tuesday, said that situation was totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened."In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Deputy Commissioner Yadav said.

He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and two to three shops have been vandalised."

GURUGRAM: Reacting over the Nuh violence, Congress MP Deepender S Hooda on Wednesday took a hit at the Khattar-led BJP government in the state and asserted that the Nuh violence incident had arisen due to the government's administrative failure. The Congress MP further cited the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana, Dushyant Chautala, in his statement on the violence in Nuh earlier today, stating that Chautala had also described the situation as an administrative failure. "It is an administrative failure on the part of the government which led to this incident... Had they acted in time and deployed police, the situation wouldn't have occurred...In the statement passed by the deputy CM, he also spoke about an administrative failure," said Haryana MP Deepender S Hooda.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking on the issue DGP Haryana P.K. Agrawal informed that no incidents of violence had been reported since yesterday and that 41 FIRs were registered and 116 people had been arrested in the Nuh situation. DGP Haryana said, "In Nuh, no violent incidents have occurred since yesterday. So far, 41 FIRs have been registered and 116 people have been arrested. Those people will be taken to court today and an investigation will take place. We'll take the required action based on the investigation." On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There were instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna Road. Haryana Chief Minister Khattar on Wednesday said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the Nuh violence. "Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the incident. 116 people have been arrested till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” Khattar said. “The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood," the Haryana chief minister said. A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the State, he said. “14 units were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode,” CM said. Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district. Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said today, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach the helpline number '112'. ”Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration. “Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state. Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, on Tuesday, said that situation was totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened."In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," Deputy Commissioner Yadav said. He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and two to three shops have been vandalised."