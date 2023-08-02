Only 5 out of 31 gang rape cases have led to convictions in Gujarat between 2017-21

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat is considered a safe state for women. But the number of crimes against women reported in the state may not support this. In the five years up to 2021, the state has reported 2,633 cases of rape and 31 cases of gang rape and murder of women.

According to the Government of India’s reply in the Lok Sabha, while only five people have been prosecuted in gang rape and murder cases, 4,820 cases have been reported in five years under the category ‘Assault on Women with Intent to Outrage her Modesty’.

On July 25, MPs asked in the Lok Sabha whether incidences of harassment of women, including rape and murder, have escalated. In response, the Ministry of Home Affairs gave the statistics of five years of violence against women in India.

According to Gujarat statistics, four cases of gang rape and murder of women were reported in 2017, but no one was convicted. In 2018, six cases were reported and no one was convicted. Next year, seven cases were reported. Again, no one was convicted. Seven cases were reported in 2020, without anyone being punished. In 2021, seven cases were reported, and five people were prosecuted.

Meenakshi Joshi, All India Women Sanskrutik Organisation, said, “The state machinery is to blame for non-convictions in heinous crimes such as gang rape since there are loopholes in the registration of FIRs. Under Section 164 of the relevant Act, the survivor’s statement should be taken as quickly as possible, yet the state apparatus is either not interested or it is slow.”

According to statistics presented in the Lok Sabha, 477 cases of rape were registered in Gujarat in 2017. While 37 accused were convicted, 283 persons were acquitted. In 2018, 553 cases were registered; 20 were convicted and 179 were set free.

While 528 cases were registered in 2019, 31 persons were convicted and 165 acquitted. In 2020, 486 cases were registered; eight persons were convicted and 77 were acquitted. In 2021, 589 cases were registered, with 14 convicted and 134 acquitted.

