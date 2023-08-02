Home Nation

Over 5k teaching posts lying vacant in Central Universities, more than half in reserved categories

Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar said that out of the 5,825 vacant teaching positions, 861 positions are for SC, 516 for ST, and 1,705 for OBC category.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There are 5,825 teaching posts lying vacant in 45 Central Universities, of which more than half are in reserved categories, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

These vacant posts are for professors, associate professors and assistant professors.

In another question, the minister said that the Ministry of Education has directed all the Central Higher Educational Institutions (CHEIs) to fill up the vacancies in ‘mission mode,’ including a special drive for reserved category posts.

“As of 31st July 2023, a total of 13,313 vacancies have been filled up in the CHEIs under the Mission Recruitment drive, in a period of ten months only,” he said.

