Home Nation

Rural south Indians opt for traditional treatments, in-state medical facilities due to better infra: Survey

A recent pan-India surey found that they “equally prefer public primary-level facilities and public secondary-level facilities, with private hospitals being a distant third for serious ailments.”

Published: 02nd August 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

ayurveda, ayurvedic medicines

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Kavita Bajeli-Datt
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Better health facilities in south India ensure that people living in rural areas don’t travel to other states for the treatment of serious ailments but they do rely on home-based, traditional methods of treatment, as compared to other regions, a survey released on Tuesday found.

The pan-India survey said that those who were surveyed in rural areas across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu “equally prefer public primary-level facilities and public secondary-level facilities, with private hospitals being a distant third for serious ailments.”

“It would seem that the quality of care and reach of public sector primary healthcare facilities is relatively better in the southern states as compared to the rest of the country,” said the study, conducted by the Development Intelligence Unit, a collaborative venture between Transform Rural India Foundation and Sambodhi Research and Communications Private Limited, a monitoring, evolution, and research organization. The survey covered 6,478 people in 20 states.

In rural India, 54.5% of those in the high-income group prefer to visit private hospitals as compared to 37% of people from the low-income group, the survey found.

The study, however, said that people living in the northeast have the highest preference for migration (84 %) - travelling to another state - in search of better medical treatment, including surgeries.

This is closely followed by eastern India with 66%, and central India with 61% expressing similar intentions, the study titled ‘State of healthcare in rural India 2023, said. 

On the contrary, more than two-thirds of the respondents from the south felt no need to migrate out for treatment, it found.

Among those with chronically ill household members in rural areas, the driving factor for going out of the state for treatment was the destination having better treatment facilities.

Shyamal Santra, Associate Director of Public Health and Nutrition at Transform Rural India, said, that it was evident that there needs to be a specific focus on under-developed regions to improve patient satisfaction and reduce the need for long-distance travel for treatment.

“The compulsion of travel in the quest for quality medical treatment adds emotional and financial stress to the patients and their families,” Santra added.

The survey, which studied 75% of men and 25% of women in rural India under four categories, including those who were illiterate (15%) and those who have completed higher secondary and above (32%), found that 28 per cent of those who were surveyed said they “mostly or even completely were dependent on home-based traditional medicine.”

The survey found that in rural India, under one in 10 respondents who were illiterate or had primary education reported having a full dependency on home-based traditional medicine. 

On the other hand, this dependency was less than 2% among those who had completed higher secondary education or above.

From the survey, it is evident that there is a significant inclination towards traditional medicines and methodologies among the populations from the south. However, across all the other zones surveyed, although there is usage of traditional forms of medicine, it is, albeit, more selective, the study said. Its growing popularity could be attributed to the AYUSH ministry and naturopathy interventions, including ayurvedic medicine, it added.

54% of rural folk surveyed said they preferred home-based traditional medicine as it has been tried and tested for generations. 48% found it more convenient and cheaper. 46% of those surveyed said that they had complete faith in the healer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
medicine Traditional medicine rural healthcare primary medical facilities health survey
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp