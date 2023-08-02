Uproar in Lok Sabha as Centre tables Delhi services bill

Preetha Nair By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid massive uproar by the Opposition, the Centre on Tuesday tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The controversial bill seeks to replace an ordinance to retain the Lieutenant-Governor’s control over bureaucrats in Delhi.

While the opposition MPs termed the bill unconstitutional, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed their objections are political. “The Constitution allows the House to pass any law regarding Delhi. The Supreme Court also said Parliament can bring the law on Delhi,” he said.

The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services to the city government except for issues linked to land, police, and public order. The Delhi government challenged the ordinance in the SC, which referred it to a larger bench.

Opposing the Bill, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it overrides the SC ruling and it is an infringement on the powers of the Delhi government. However, in a major boost for the government, the bill received support from Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Mishra.

“You can vote against the bill. But on a point of law, you cannot challenge this. How can you challenge the legislative competence?” he said. With BJD’s support, the government is likely to see a smooth passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha, too.

Tweaks in the bill

The bill dropped a crucial provision in the ordinance that stopped the Delhi govt from enacting any law on services but gives the Centre primacy over the Delhi government on the appointment of officers.

NEW DELHI: Amid massive uproar by the Opposition, the Centre on Tuesday tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The controversial bill seeks to replace an ordinance to retain the Lieutenant-Governor’s control over bureaucrats in Delhi. While the opposition MPs termed the bill unconstitutional, Union Home Minister Amit Shah claimed their objections are political. “The Constitution allows the House to pass any law regarding Delhi. The Supreme Court also said Parliament can bring the law on Delhi,” he said. The Centre promulgated the ordinance on May 19, a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services to the city government except for issues linked to land, police, and public order. The Delhi government challenged the ordinance in the SC, which referred it to a larger bench.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Opposing the Bill, leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said it overrides the SC ruling and it is an infringement on the powers of the Delhi government. However, in a major boost for the government, the bill received support from Biju Janata Dal MP Pinaki Mishra. “You can vote against the bill. But on a point of law, you cannot challenge this. How can you challenge the legislative competence?” he said. With BJD’s support, the government is likely to see a smooth passage of the Bill in Rajya Sabha, too. Tweaks in the bill The bill dropped a crucial provision in the ordinance that stopped the Delhi govt from enacting any law on services but gives the Centre primacy over the Delhi government on the appointment of officers.