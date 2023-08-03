Home Nation

17 injured in fresh clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district as thousands of locals came out on the streets to block the movement of security forces.

Published: 03rd August 2023 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

Protest over sexual violence against women and for peace in the ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern state of Manipur. (Photo | AFP)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

IMPHAL: Seventeen people were injured when the security forces used force to quell a mob. The incident was reported from a place near the border of Meitei-majority Bishnupur and Kuki-majority Churachandpur districts. 

The violence broke out when a large number of Meiteis, including women, tried to move towards a place where a mass burial of bodies of tribals was planned by a tribal organisation. The security forces stopped the people and dispersed them by firing tear gas shells and using batons.

Tension was brewing in parts of Imphal valley for the past two days over the proposed burial of the bodies of 35 tribals, who were killed in the violence earlier, at an alleged government plot. Some Meitei organisations were furious that the mass burial was planned near a Meitei village. The Meiteis of the village were displaced by the violence.

Given the tense situation, security was heightened at some places on the border of the two districts. 

In another incident, two persons, including a jawan of Manipur Rifles, were injured during a gunfight between two groups at a place on the border of Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts. Both the injured were admitted to a hospital. 

After the fresh violence, the authorities re-imposed a total curfew in Imphal East, Imphal West and Bishnupur districts.

Meanwhile, the Kuki Students’ Organisation criticised Manipur University for issuing a notification pertaining to fresh admission in various post-graduate programmes and integrated courses amid the violence.

The organisation said the varsity authorities should first address the issue of 400 displaced students, including 80 research scholars, who now cannot come to the Imphal Valley, let alone the university.

“Steps should be taken to facilitate their protection of careers by way of online examination…etc. Secondly, fresh admission should be enabled at the hill areas and arrangements be made for the continuation of higher education for the Kuki community in the hill areas,” the organisation insisted. 

Thursday marked the completion of three months of the violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur violence teargas curfew imposed Kuki-Zo ethnic clashes
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp