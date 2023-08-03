Home Nation

Mines Bill clears RS test amid Opposition walkout; private players can now join sector

According to an official source, the Bill is also been designed to empower the Centre to auction mining lease and composite licence for certain critical minerals.

FILE - A general view of an open-cast coal mine is pictured on the outskirts of Dhanbad in India's Jharkhand state on July 7, 2023. (Photo | AFP)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a walkout by the Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023. Soon after the House reassembled in the post-launch session, Union minister for coal and mines Pralhad Joshi moved the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023. The Upper House passed the Bill by voice vote. It was earlier passed by the Lok Sabha too by a voice vote.

When the Bill was moved in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition members created an uproar over the Manipur crisis and staged a walkout. The Bill amends the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, of 1957. Earlier, all 12 atomic minerals were reserved for mining and exploration by State-owned entities only. Now, atomic minerals such as lithium will be opened to the private sector. Lithium is used in making batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage devices. This mineral has got a very high demand, like beryllium, niobium, titanium, tantalum and zirconium.

According to an official source, the Bill is also been designed to empower the Centre to auction mining leases and composite licences for certain critical minerals. “This will ensure transparency,” said the official, adding that minerals such as gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, nickel, cobalt, platinum and diamonds will get proper exploration and mining in a transparent manner. The coal minister, speaking on the Bill, said the legislation is important, considering the way in which the world today is changing.

