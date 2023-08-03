Home Nation

NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota, 17th death this year

Last year, at least 15 such suicide cases by students were registered in Kota.

Published: 03rd August 2023

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

JAIPUR: A student preparing for medical entrance exams died allegedly by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota on Thursday.

This happens to be the 17th suicide in the education city this year.

Teenager Manjot Chhabra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, had enrolled with a coaching centre in Kota to prepare for NEET, earlier this year.

This morning, he was found dead at his hostel.

Notably, a few days ago, another student Pushpendra Singh had died by hanging himself in Kota. He had come to the city only a week back to prepare for NEET and was living in a hostel with his cousin.

According to police, he had not behind any suicide note. Over the past few years, Kota has made headlines for students dying by suicide due to stress and disappointment over failure.

Last year, at least 15 such suicide cases by students were registered in Kota.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

