Home Nation

When women prosper, the world prospers, says PM Modi in Gandhinagar

“More than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women. They were our first line of defence during the Covid pandemic. And, we are proud of their achievements,” said the PM.

Published: 03rd August 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd August 2023 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi virtually addresses G20 ministerial meet on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

PM Modi virtually addresses G20 ministerial meet on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower women is through a “women-led development approach.”

"When women prosper, the world prospers,” said Modi while virtually addressing the ‘Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment’ organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar as part of India’s G20 Presidency.

The Prime Minister said 1.4 million women, or 46% of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India, are women, highlighting how women’s self-help group formation has also been a potent driver for change. The Prime Minister addressed the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat via video message On Wednesday.

“President Droupadi Murmu is setting an inspiring example. She leads the world’s largest democracy and serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s second-largest defence force even though she comes from a humble tribal background,” said the PM.

“In this Mother of Democracy, the ‘Right to Vote’ was granted equally to all citizens, including women, by the Indian Constitution right from the beginning, and the right to contest elections was also granted based on equality. Elected women representatives have been key agents of economic, environmental, and social change, 46% of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India are women numbering 1.4 million,” he added.

“The mobilization of women into self-help groups has also been a powerful force for change, the self-help groups and elected women representatives emerging as pillars of support for our communities during the pandemic,” said the PM.

“More than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women. They were our first line of defence during the Covid pandemic. And, we are proud of their achievements,” said the PM. “When women prosper, the world prospers”, he said. Women’s economic empowerment fuels growth and their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity and their voices inspire change.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Presidency Narendra Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp