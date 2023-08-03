When women prosper, the world prospers, says PM Modi in Gandhinagar

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the economic empowerment of women fuels growth and the most effective way to empower women is through a “women-led development approach.”

"When women prosper, the world prospers,” said Modi while virtually addressing the ‘Ministerial Conference on Women’s Empowerment’ organised at the Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's capital Gandhinagar as part of India’s G20 Presidency.

The Prime Minister said 1.4 million women, or 46% of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India, are women, highlighting how women’s self-help group formation has also been a potent driver for change. The Prime Minister addressed the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women Empowerment held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat via video message On Wednesday.

“President Droupadi Murmu is setting an inspiring example. She leads the world’s largest democracy and serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s second-largest defence force even though she comes from a humble tribal background,” said the PM.

“In this Mother of Democracy, the ‘Right to Vote’ was granted equally to all citizens, including women, by the Indian Constitution right from the beginning, and the right to contest elections was also granted based on equality. Elected women representatives have been key agents of economic, environmental, and social change, 46% of elected representatives in rural local bodies in India are women numbering 1.4 million,” he added.

“The mobilization of women into self-help groups has also been a powerful force for change, the self-help groups and elected women representatives emerging as pillars of support for our communities during the pandemic,” said the PM.

“More than 80% of nurses and midwives in India are women. They were our first line of defence during the Covid pandemic. And, we are proud of their achievements,” said the PM. “When women prosper, the world prospers”, he said. Women’s economic empowerment fuels growth and their access to education drives global progress. Their leadership fosters inclusivity and their voices inspire change.”

