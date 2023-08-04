Burnt remains of minor found in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, locals suspect gangrape

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a horrendous case in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped and burnt alive in a brick kiln. The 14-year-old reportedly went out to graze her family’s cattle when she was abducted, gang-raped, and then burnt, locals allege.

The opposition BJP which has been attacking the Congress government on deteriorating law and order has latched onto the issue and strong protests are being mounted on the horror. When the girl went missing, her relatives launched a search and made a gruesome discovery near an open smoldering coal furnace.

They found the remains of the girl’s body, along with her bracelet and sandal, fueling fears of a brutal gangrape and murder, with the body being disposed of in the coal furnace. This revelation has sparked anger among the local populace.

As per her elder brother, during the search, just outside the village, a furnace for making coal was found burning in the Kalbelia camp. Some Kalbelia individuals were caught by villagers. Investigations are on, cops said.

