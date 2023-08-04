Industrial development to get fillip in Bundelkhand 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With the ongoing development of the six nodes of the UP Defence corridor, the state government has now shifted its focus to accelerating the industrial development of Chitrakoot and Jhansi nodes in the Bundelkhand region of the state. The details of the industrial plots falling under these two nodes have been issued afresh by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

It is mainly a short description of the available industrial plots in the industrial land banks of the two nodes, including the area and its estimated current price. The other four nodes of the ambitious defence corridor project included Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow and Kanpur.

With a focus on the development of the parched and backward Bundelkhand region of the state, CM Yogi has asked different departments including the Industrial Development Department, UPSIDA, UPEIDA and others to put their acts together for bringing about palpable change in the two districts identified as two nodes of the Defence Corridor.

UPEIDA is busy presenting the industrial plots listed under Industrial Land Banks in the Jhansi and Chitrakoot nodes to investors and industrialists afresh for auction. A total of 38 plots have been listed in the Chitrakoot node at the rate of Rs 433.57 per square meter and 45 in Jhansi at the rate of `362.28 per square meter.

In this way, 160.62 acres of land in Chitrakoot and 383.01 acres in Jhansi is currently being showcased by UPEIDA. UPEIDA has sought applications from interested investors and entrepreneurs for allotment of land on these nodes through the Nivesh Mitra portal.

Recently, in a significant move, UPEIDA denotified villages that were earlier notified as development areas under the proposed Greater Noida-Ballia 8-lane expressway project. In all 41 tehsils falling under 19 districts including Badaun, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Kasganj, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli and Unnao, were de-notified. With the de-notification of the tehsils and villages, their land will now be available for the investors interested in establishing units.

The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC) is an aspirational project that intends to reduce foreign dependency of the Indian Aerospace & Defence Sector. It will witness the manufacturing of drones, aircraft, Brahmos missiles and electronic warfare systems

At a glance

Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is an aspirational project that intends to reduce the foreign dependency of the Indian Aerospace & Defence Sector

The corridor was announced by PM Narendra Modi during the first Investors’ Summit which took

place in Lucknow in February 2018

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency to execute this project in conjunction with various other state agencies

The project would witness the manufacturing of drones, aircraft, Brahmos missiles and electronic warfare systems

The six nodes across the UP Defence Industrial Corridor include Agra and Aligarh in western UP, Lucknow and Kanpur in Central UP and Chitrakoot and Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region

It aims to bring up the state as one of the largest & advanced Defence manufacturing hubs and put it on the world map

As per the Uttar Pradesh government sources, for UP Defence Industrial Corridor, 109 Memorandums of Understanding have been signed so far with industries worth potential investments of Rs 12,139 crore. Already, Rs 2,422 crore has been invested in the Corridor. Over 95% (1,608 hectare) of the 1,700 hectares of land required for the project had been acquired for the development of UPDIC

LUCKNOW: With the ongoing development of the six nodes of the UP Defence corridor, the state government has now shifted its focus to accelerating the industrial development of Chitrakoot and Jhansi nodes in the Bundelkhand region of the state. The details of the industrial plots falling under these two nodes have been issued afresh by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA). It is mainly a short description of the available industrial plots in the industrial land banks of the two nodes, including the area and its estimated current price. The other four nodes of the ambitious defence corridor project included Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow and Kanpur. With a focus on the development of the parched and backward Bundelkhand region of the state, CM Yogi has asked different departments including the Industrial Development Department, UPSIDA, UPEIDA and others to put their acts together for bringing about palpable change in the two districts identified as two nodes of the Defence Corridor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); UPEIDA is busy presenting the industrial plots listed under Industrial Land Banks in the Jhansi and Chitrakoot nodes to investors and industrialists afresh for auction. A total of 38 plots have been listed in the Chitrakoot node at the rate of Rs 433.57 per square meter and 45 in Jhansi at the rate of `362.28 per square meter. In this way, 160.62 acres of land in Chitrakoot and 383.01 acres in Jhansi is currently being showcased by UPEIDA. UPEIDA has sought applications from interested investors and entrepreneurs for allotment of land on these nodes through the Nivesh Mitra portal. Recently, in a significant move, UPEIDA denotified villages that were earlier notified as development areas under the proposed Greater Noida-Ballia 8-lane expressway project. In all 41 tehsils falling under 19 districts including Badaun, Lucknow, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Ghazipur, Ballia, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Bulandshahr, Prayagraj, Kasganj, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Rae Bareli and Unnao, were de-notified. With the de-notification of the tehsils and villages, their land will now be available for the investors interested in establishing units. The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UP DIC) is an aspirational project that intends to reduce foreign dependency of the Indian Aerospace & Defence Sector. It will witness the manufacturing of drones, aircraft, Brahmos missiles and electronic warfare systems At a glance Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC) is an aspirational project that intends to reduce the foreign dependency of the Indian Aerospace & Defence Sector The corridor was announced by PM Narendra Modi during the first Investors’ Summit which took place in Lucknow in February 2018 The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) is the nodal agency to execute this project in conjunction with various other state agencies The project would witness the manufacturing of drones, aircraft, Brahmos missiles and electronic warfare systems The six nodes across the UP Defence Industrial Corridor include Agra and Aligarh in western UP, Lucknow and Kanpur in Central UP and Chitrakoot and Jhansi in the Bundelkhand region It aims to bring up the state as one of the largest & advanced Defence manufacturing hubs and put it on the world map As per the Uttar Pradesh government sources, for UP Defence Industrial Corridor, 109 Memorandums of Understanding have been signed so far with industries worth potential investments of Rs 12,139 crore. Already, Rs 2,422 crore has been invested in the Corridor. Over 95% (1,608 hectare) of the 1,700 hectares of land required for the project had been acquired for the development of UPDIC