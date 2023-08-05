1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler charged with murder

By Online Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation in its chargesheet on Saturday said that the Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated the mob to kill Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi.

Tytler has also been charged with murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the central agency.

"Tytler provoked the mob to kill the Sikhs which resulted in Gurudwara Pul Bangash being set on fire by the mob and killing of three persons belonging to the Sikh community on 1.11.1984," the CBI said.

They added that he incited the mob, which burnt Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killed Thakur Singh and Badal Singh.

The case relates to the deaths of three Sikhs, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh. The case also concerns a fire set off at a Gurudwara in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, following the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Friday. This comes before his court appearance on Saturday, the summons for which was issued after the court took cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet in the case. The court's anticipatory bail ensures that Tytler cannot be arrested. The bail was granted on a Rs 1 lakh bail bond.

