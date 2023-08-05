Home Nation

1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Jagdish Tytler charged with murder

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on Friday, a day before he was asked to appear in the court after it took cognisance of CBI's chargesheet in the case.

Published: 05th August 2023 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2023 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots stage a protest against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler outside the Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

The Central Bureau of Investigation in its chargesheet on Saturday said that the Congress leader Jagdish Tytler instigated the mob to kill Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash in Delhi. 

Tytler has also been charged with murder in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case by the central agency.

"Tytler provoked the mob to kill the Sikhs which resulted in Gurudwara Pul Bangash being set on fire by the mob and killing of three persons belonging to the Sikh community on 1.11.1984," the CBI said. 

They added that he incited the mob, which burnt Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killed Thakur Singh and Badal Singh.

The case relates to the deaths of three Sikhs, Thakur Singh, Badal Singh, and Guru Charan Singh. The case also concerns a fire set off at a Gurudwara in the Pul Bangash area on November 1, 1984, following the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court granted anticipatory bail to Jagdish Tytler in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on Friday. This comes before his court appearance on Saturday, the summons for which was issued after the court took cognisance of the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) chargesheet in the case. The court's anticipatory bail ensures that Tytler cannot be arrested. The bail was granted on a Rs 1 lakh bail bond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-Sikh riots Jagdish Tytler CBI Gurudwara Pul Bangash
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp