'Hope that floodgates for thousand Babris will not be opened': Owaisi on Gyanvapi ASI survey

ASI survey began on Friday amid tight security, following Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple.

Published: 05th August 2023

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday sought to know how things will pan out after the Archaeological Survey of India reports on Gyanvapi mosque are made public, and hoped that it does not open the “floodgates for a thousand Babris”.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Allahabad High Court order allowing the ASI to conduct a scientific survey at the Gyanvapi mosque complex to determine if the 17th-century structure was built upon a pre-existing temple, notwithstanding the assertion by the Muslim side that the exercise will "reopen wounds of the past.

"He said in a tweet one hopes that neither the incidents of 'December 23 nor December 6' will repeat and the observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured.

"#Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat.

The observation of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya judgement regarding the sanctity of the Places of Worship Act must not be dishonoured. The hope is that the floodgates for a thousand Babris will not be opened," Owaisi tweeted.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra asked the ASI not to take recourse to any invasive act during the survey.

The bench took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ASI and the Uttar Pradesh government, that no excavation will be carried out during the survey nor any destruction caused to the structure.

