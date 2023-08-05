India's civilian aircraft fleet to more than double in 7 years - civil aviation ministry

Online Desk By

The total number of aircraft transporting goods and passengers within India is likely to more than double to 1,600 in the next seven years, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

At present, around 729 aircraft are operating in this space in India.

This projection by the government comes in the wake of several high-profile and mega deals inked by Indian airlines with aircraft makers recently.

According to media reports, Tata-owned Air India and Indian carriers IndiGo placed record orders totalling 970 planes from Airbus and Boeing in the first half of the year.

Akasa Air, the newest carrier in the country, has also announced it will place a three-digit aircraft order before the end of this year.

India is also upgrading its airport capacity to be able to meet the requirements of these aircraft.

Meanwhile, the government has plans to invest about ₹1 trillion in upgrading airport infrastructure by 2024-25. Air India alone signed a deal to acquire 470 jets at an estimated cost of Rs 6.4 lakh crore.

