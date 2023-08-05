Violence takes a toll on mental health of kids in relief camps in Manipur

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: Faced with an uncertain future amid the ethnic violence, displaced people in strife-torn Manipur, particularly children, are slowly slipping into depression, officials said.

They started arriving at the relief camps in early May, with the children highly traumatised. Despite repeated counselling, they have not fully recovered.

“We have started noticing symptoms of depression in people displaced due to violence, especially children. There are some who do not want to venture out of their rooms — a telltale sign of depression,” said Yurembam Indramani, District Child Protection Officer, Imphal West.

“There is violence almost every day. Anxiety has set in among the inmates. They wonder for how long they will have to stay in relief camps and if they would ever be able to return to their villages,” he said.

A team from NIMHANS Bengaluru will visit the relief camps and assess the nature of the children's mental health. They will also hold a workshop for counsellors from August 7-10.

Sandhyarani Mangshatabam, programme officer of the State Child Protection Society, said, “The Manipur Social Welfare Department has a child protection unit in every district. Each district has a counsellor.”

“We also have childcare institutions in every district. The counsellors of all these institutions are working in tandem,” she said, adding, “I can’t say the children’s mental condition has improved. Elderly inmates often discuss violence. The children get to hear their discussions. This is greatly affecting them.”

“The children are still traumatised. Their fear somewhat reduced after they started going to schools,” Indramani said.

About 11,000 displaced children are lodged in 337 relief camps 167 of them are set up in Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam and Bishnupur (Meitei-majority districts) 170 are placed in Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal (Kuki-majority districts)

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundreds have been injured since ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

