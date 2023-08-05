Home Nation

While bulldozers raze shanties in Haryana's Muslim-dominated Nuh, no action against Bajrang Dal men

A few triggering videos on social media by Monu Monesar, who is absconding in the Bhiwani double-murder case and another Bajrang Dal leader Bittu Bajrangi, set the stages for the Nuh violence. 

Bajrang Dal leader Bittu Bajrangi and Monu Monesar.

The BJP government in Haryana has moved bulldozers to the Muslim-dominated Nuh after the region witnessed communal clashes on August 1.

Anti-Muslim sentiments are at a peak in Haryana with Hindutva outfits running berserk targetting Muslims and their properties.

Around 150 migrant families lost their shelters as bulldozers razed their shanties on August 4. Swarajya put the number of shanties razed to the ground as 250. They were called "illegal encroachments."

The Swarajya story was headlined, "Following Yogi Model? Haryana Govt Demolishes 250 Shanties Of Bangladeshi Immigrants Near Violence-Hit Nuh.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij suggested that the "bulldozer is part of the treatment."

The demolition, according to a report, also targeted structures on forest department land. Five acres behind the Nalhar Shiv temple and six acres in Punhana, among others, were freed from encroachments.

According to Zee News, the police stated that there was no mastermind behind the clashes in Nuh and that the violence was the result of actions by several disparate groups. But Anil Vij claimed that there was a mastermind.

Nuh Superintendent of Police Varun Singla and Deputy Commissioner Prashant Panwar were transferred following the incidents.

Meanwhile, over  200 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence. As many as 80 people were taken into preventive custody.

The immediate trigger of the August 1 violence is stated to be the obstruction and pelting of stones at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's (VHP) 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,' by young men near Khedla Mod. Stones were also pelted at police vehicles, reports said.

However, a few triggering videos on social media by Monu Monesar, who is absconding in the Bhiwani double-murder case and another Bajrang Dal leader Bittu Bajrangi, set the stages for the Nuh violence. 

ALSO READ | Haryana communal clashes: SITs to probe 44 cases, cow vigilante Monu Manesar's role in violence

Bajrang Dal member and cow vigilante Monu Manesar was linked to the killing of two alleged cattle smugglers in Bhiwani in February this year. 

Videos of Monu Monesar saying that Haryana police is helping him are under circulation on social media.

Hate crimes are being reported from different parts of the country, including the incident of RPF jawan shooting dead four people--three of the victims being Muslims-- on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Express recently while the train was running between Vaitarna and Mira Road stations on July 31.

