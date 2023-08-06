Home Nation

For last 10 years, you've only done negative politics, now uttering bitter words for INDIA: Kharge slams PM Modi 

Kharge's attack on Modi came hours after the PM accused the opposition of playing 'negative politics' and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, and appeasement to 'quit India'.

Published: 06th August 2023 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. ( Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quit India' jibe at the opposition, saying it is 'our victory' that those who did not remember the 'Quit India Movement' for 75 years are doing so now.

Kharge's attack on Modi came hours after the prime minister, while addressing an event to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, accused the opposition of playing 'negative politics' and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to 'quit India'.

Hitting back at Modi, Kharge said, "Prime Minister Modi, For the last 10 years, you have only done negative politics of divisiveness.

You are now uttering bitter words for INDIA as well."

 "You have not been able to control Manipur violence in the last three months. Your divisive politics has pitted communities against each other, leading to a civil war-like situation. More than 150 people have been killed so far," Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress chief said the whole country is watching what is happening in Haryana.

"Where there have been no riots for decades, your government and your 'Sangh Parivar' people are making a brother fight with his brother. Radical criminals are enemies of the society, irrespective of which religion they belong to," Kharge said.

The Congress president alleged that in the last 10 years, Modi has only given this country unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, poverty, insecurity for women, Dalit oppression and social injustice.

"All this needs to end. It seems impossible for your government. There is disappointment in the public.

Instead of solving the problems, the Prime Minister finds a new inauguration programme for himself every day. He does politics during government events - attacks the opposition," Kharge said.

"Your political forefathers pitted Indians against Indians, supported British rule, served as informers for them and strongly opposed Quit India (movement). Had a suspect role in the conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi. Opposed the tricolour. They did not hoist it till 52 years of independence. Sardar Patel had to warn them for boycotting the tricolour," Kharge said.

The Quit India Movement which was not remembered for 75 years, is now being remembered by them, Kharge said adding that "this is our victory".

"Bharat judega, INDIA jeetega," Kharge said.

After laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the railway stations via video conferencing, Modi on Sunday morning alleged that a section of the opposition is driven by the principle of neither working nor letting others work.

"Unfortunately, in our country, there is a section of the opposition who even today won't do anything themselves and won't allow others to do anything either. They are stuck with this attitude," he said.

Referring to the Quit India Movement anniversary on August 9, the prime minister said it was a historic day that created new energy in India's struggle for Independence.

Today the whole country is roaring 'Quit India' for every evil, corruption, dynasty and appeasement, he said.

"Inspired by the Quit India Movement, the entire country is now roaring Quit India for every evil, saying 'corruption, quit India', 'dynasty, quit India', 'appeasement, quit India'," Modi said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge Congress Prime Minister Narendra Modi INDIA alliance Quit India movement
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp