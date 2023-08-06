Home Nation

Right-wing propaganda channels active on social media, share instigating anti-Muslim videos

"Social media accounts sharing misleading claims will be booked and strict action will be taken against such accounts," Mamata Singh warned.

Published: 06th August 2023 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2023 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Nuh violence _VHP protests

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters protest against the violence in Haryana. (Photo | ANI)

By Online Desk

As if to add fuel to fire, right-wing propaganda channels are active on social media "sharing videos with unverified claims from YouTube channels stating that Hindu women in Mewat (Nuh) were abducted and molested, AltNews has cautioned.

Mohammed Zubair of the AltNews has also shared a video in which Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamata Singh is heard denying the claims made in the videos shared by right-wing propaganda channels.

"I've already denied all this while speaking to News Agency. No complaint of rape or sexual assault has been received till date," the police officer told AltNews.

"Social media accounts sharing misleading claims will be booked and strict action will be taken against such accounts," Mamata Singh added.

AltNews has also listed some of the channels running provocative and unverified claims. They are A2Z News TV, Leading Bharat TV and Hindustan 9 News.

According to Mohammed Zubair, the person running A2Z News TV is one Manoj Kumar Sharma and he has shared a lot of videos related to Mewat.

The propaganda by the channels was also published by websites including OpIndia.com.

Anti-Muslim sentiments are at a peak in Haryana, following the August 1 communal clashes in Nuh, with Hindutva outfits running berserk targetting Muslims and their properties.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government till Saturday razed to the ground over 250 shanties of Muslim migrant workers claiming that they are "illegal." The government claimed that the migrant workers were involved in the recent clashes.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Right-wing propaganda AltNews
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp