Right-wing propaganda channels active on social media, share instigating anti-Muslim videos

As if to add fuel to fire, right-wing propaganda channels are active on social media "sharing videos with unverified claims from YouTube channels stating that Hindu women in Mewat (Nuh) were abducted and molested, AltNews has cautioned.

Mohammed Zubair of the AltNews has also shared a video in which Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamata Singh is heard denying the claims made in the videos shared by right-wing propaganda channels.

ADGP Law and order, Mamata Singh says, No women was kidnapped, rape or molested in or near the temple, Says she was present in the temple on 31st July and nothing of that sort happened. Accounts sharing misleading claims will be booked and strictl action will be taken against… https://t.co/2ES6foPPpC pic.twitter.com/vpWwVqOKra — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 5, 2023

"I've already denied all this while speaking to News Agency. No complaint of rape or sexual assault has been received till date," the police officer told AltNews.

"Social media accounts sharing misleading claims will be booked and strict action will be taken against such accounts," Mamata Singh added.

AltNews has also listed some of the channels running provocative and unverified claims. They are A2Z News TV, Leading Bharat TV and Hindustan 9 News.

According to Mohammed Zubair, the person running A2Z News TV is one Manoj Kumar Sharma and he has shared a lot of videos related to Mewat.

The propaganda by the channels was also published by websites including OpIndia.com.

Anti-Muslim sentiments are at a peak in Haryana, following the August 1 communal clashes in Nuh, with Hindutva outfits running berserk targetting Muslims and their properties.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government till Saturday razed to the ground over 250 shanties of Muslim migrant workers claiming that they are "illegal." The government claimed that the migrant workers were involved in the recent clashes.



