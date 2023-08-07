About 700 ASI antiquities lent to London museum a century ago yet to return

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: About 700 pieces belonging to the Aural Stein Collection of Central Asian antiquities owned by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were lent to Victoria and Albert Museum in London about 100 years ago.

The artefacts are still lying with the borrower in the United Kingdom and the ASI has not made single effort to get hold of the noted assortment dating between 200 BC and 1200 AD despite the issue being flagged by the CAG in its two previous audit reports in 2013 and 2022.

Non-action of the ASI has apparently upset the Committee of Parliamentarians.

Taking note of the position of the national watchdog of national monuments, the 31-member parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture has recently asked the ASI to establish contact with the London Museum and set off the process of repatriating the collection.

Stein, a British-Hungarian archaeologist, collected a large number of artefacts -- Chinese, Tibetan and Tangut manuscripts, paintings, Buddhist sculptures, textile fragments, and ceramic objects during his archaeological expeditions to Central Asia at the beginning of the 20th century.

A part of Stein's collection consisting of nearly 600 textile fragments and over 70 ceramic and Buddhist objects was loaned to the museum by the Indian Government through ASI between 1923 and 1933.

The Committee in its recent report titled “Heritage Theft – the illegal trade in Indian antiquities and the challenges of retrieving and safeguarding our tangible cultural heritage—has also expressed dissatisfaction over the response of the Culture ministry.

NEW DELHI: About 700 pieces belonging to the Aural Stein Collection of Central Asian antiquities owned by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) were lent to Victoria and Albert Museum in London about 100 years ago. The artefacts are still lying with the borrower in the United Kingdom and the ASI has not made single effort to get hold of the noted assortment dating between 200 BC and 1200 AD despite the issue being flagged by the CAG in its two previous audit reports in 2013 and 2022. Non-action of the ASI has apparently upset the Committee of Parliamentarians.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking note of the position of the national watchdog of national monuments, the 31-member parliamentary standing committee on transport, tourism and culture has recently asked the ASI to establish contact with the London Museum and set off the process of repatriating the collection. Stein, a British-Hungarian archaeologist, collected a large number of artefacts -- Chinese, Tibetan and Tangut manuscripts, paintings, Buddhist sculptures, textile fragments, and ceramic objects during his archaeological expeditions to Central Asia at the beginning of the 20th century. A part of Stein's collection consisting of nearly 600 textile fragments and over 70 ceramic and Buddhist objects was loaned to the museum by the Indian Government through ASI between 1923 and 1933. The Committee in its recent report titled “Heritage Theft – the illegal trade in Indian antiquities and the challenges of retrieving and safeguarding our tangible cultural heritage—has also expressed dissatisfaction over the response of the Culture ministry.