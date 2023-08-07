Home Nation

Climate change will reduce India's creditworthiness, says new study

The reason behind this is the delay in green investment which later increase the borrowing cost for nations and subsequently increase debt.

Published: 07th August 2023 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

climate change

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: New research shows that India’s sovereign credit rating will be downgraded due to the impact of climate change and the rise in temperature volatility by 2030s. The reason behind this is the delay in green investment which later increase the borrowing cost for nations and subsequently increase debt.

Sovereign ratings assess the creditworthiness of countries and are a key gauge for investors.

A team of economists at the University of East Angelia and Cambridge used artificial intelligence (AI) to simulate the economic effects of climate change on Standard and Poor’s (S&P) ratings for 108 countries over the next 10, 30 and 50 years, and by the end of the century.

It combines AI models, which predict creditworthiness, with climate economic models to get “climate-smart” credit ratings for a range of global warming scenarios.

The study published today in the journal Management Science was led by Dr Patrycja Klusak, from UEA’s Norwich Business School, and an affiliated researcher at Cambridge’s Bennett Institute for Public Policy.

It is the first study which adjusted climate risk to a country’s sovereign credit rating for a range of global warming scenarios. 59 nations along with India will experience a drop in sovereign credit rating in the next decade without reducing emissions.

“This research contributes to bridging the gap between climate science and real-world financial indicators,” said Dr Klusak. “From a policy perspective, our results support the idea that deferring green investments will increase costs of borrowing for nations, which will translate into higher costs of corporate debt.”

The research report states that if nothing is done to curb greenhouse gases, 59 nations could be downgraded by over a notch on average by 2030. India along with China, Chile, and Indonesia would all drop two notches, with developed nations like the US and Canada falling by two and the UK by one.

To make sense of this downgrade, the pandemic caused by the covid-19 resulted in downgrade caused economic mayhem between January 2020 and February 2021.

The study suggests that India’s sovereign rating would be downgraded by five notches if no emission reduction by the end of the century. In this condition, 81 sovereign nations would face an average downgrade of 2.18 notches by the century’s end.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sovereign credit rating climate change global warming
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp