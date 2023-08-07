Home Nation

Demolition exercise in Nuh halted on High Court orders

The local authorities said rioters used the demolished buildings to start riots by pelting stones at a VHP procession.

Published: 07th August 2023 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Bulldozer being used to demolish the 'illegally constructed' Sahara hotel in violence-hit Nuh district, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

GURUGRAM/CHANDIGARH:  The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday took cognisance of bulldozer justice in the riot-torn Nuh by itself and directed the Haryana government to stop it immediately, wondering whether it was an ethnic cleansing exercise in the guise of restoring law and order. The court also directed the government to explain if the building demolitions happened after serving due notice.

Judges G S Sandhawalia and Harpreet Kaur Jeewan said, “Law and order are being used as a ruse to bring down buildings without following the procedure established by law.” It appointed advocate Kshitij Sharma as amicus curae (friend of the court) to assist it. The bench sought an affidavit on the number of buildings razed so far.

The local authorities said rioters used the demolished buildings to start riots by pelting stones at a VHP procession.  After the court order, the demolition drive was stopped. The court’s intervention came after four days of demolition in Nuh. 

ID check
Law enforcement agencies are doing verification of identity cards of immigrants in the district after two Rohingyas were arrested.  It is suspected that they procured IDs illegally from Assam and Bengal

Comments

