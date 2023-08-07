Gehlot govt's suspension of Jaipur mayor on graft charges sparks uproar in poll-bound Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The suspension of the Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corporation (Heritage) by the Gehlot government has sparked an uproar in the ruling Congress just four months before the Rajasthan elections.

Munesh Gurjar was suspended late on Saturday night after her husband was arrested by ACB while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakhs from some touts.

A number of government files were also recovered from the house of the Mayor and there are chances that she too could soon be arrested. The Mayor’s husband, however, claims that they have been trapped in a conspiracy hatched by a minister in the Gehlot government and the issue has triggered a major controversy for the Congress.

The Rajasthan government’s decision to suspend Gurjar has shocked many as she belongs to the ruling Congress party. It is notable that the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Mayor’s husband Sushil Gurjar and his two touts red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for issuing a lease.

During this, more than 41 lakh cash has also been recovered from Gurjar’s house which led to strict action being taken against Munesh. It is now believed that the ACB team may soon interrogate the Mayor as well.

In response to the action against Gurjar and her husband, big questions are now being raised on the role of Cabinet Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas. Sushil Gurjar issued a statement after ACB’s action, “All this is happening at the behest of a big Congress leader.

We have been framed.’ However, no leader has been named by Sushil. He says that everyone knows the big Congress leader who trapped him and he’ll reveal his name when the time comes. On the other hand, after the suspension, Munesh Gurjar also attacked Khachariawas. “We did all the work that the minister asked us of. If he is genuine, then get him and my call details checked.

‘Was trapped’

The Mayor’s husband claims that they have been trapped in a conspiracy hatched by a minister in the Gehlot government and the issue has triggered a major controversy for the Congress after files were recovered from the house of the Mayor. Chances are she could be arrested too.

