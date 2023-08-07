Home Nation

NewsClick refutes 'Break India' allegations made by Union Minister

NewsClick in a statement said  'any insinuation that we function as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China or other interests is false'.

In response to the allegations made against NewsClick, the news organisation late on Monday said that the claims are unfounded and without basis in fact or law. 

In a statement by NewsClick regarding the allegations, its Editor-in-Chief, Prabir Purkaystha said that Newsclick is an independent news organisation and 'any insinuation that we function as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China or other interests is false'.

"Over the past 12 hours, various false and misleading allegations have been levelled against Newsclick which pertain to matters that are currently sub judice before courts in India. We respect the sanctity of the legal process and do not intend to indulge in a media trial. The allegations being made against us by certain political actors and sections of the media are unfounded and without basis in fact or law", the statement read. 

Meanwhile, the High Court of Delhi has, having found a prima facie case in favour of Newsclick, granted interim protection from arrest to various officials of the company. Further, the Hon'ble Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Special Acts), Delhi, has dismissed a complaint filed by the income tax authorities against Newsclick, finding the same to be without merit, the statement added.

