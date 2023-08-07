Home Nation

NSA Doval bats for diplomacy to resolve Ukraine war in Jeddah peace talks

Peace talks at Jeddah were attended by top officials from 40 nations.

Published: 07th August 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

NSA Ajit Doval is welcomed on his arrival to take part in National Security Advisors' meeting on Ukraine, in Jeddah. (Photo | PTI) 

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The peace talks on Ukraine, which was attended by National Security Advisor (NSA)-level officials from over 40 countries in Jeddah, is possibly going to continue in a third-level of talks.

Russia was excluded from the discussion, which was attended by India’s NSA Ajit Doval who batted for dialogue and diplomacy.  “Dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. There is a need to uphold territorial integrity and sovereignty without exception by all states,” Doval is reported to have stated in his speech.

The two-day meeting, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, was attended by US NSA Jake Sullivan and China’s Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

Doval while referring to the impact of the conflict said, the whole world, especially the Global South is bearing the brunt of the situation. “India has regularly engaged both Russia and Ukraine at the highest levels since the beginning of the conflict and New Delhi supports a global order based on principles enshrined in UN Charter and international law,” he said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put forward the 10-point “peace plan” for ending the conflict that included punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from Ukraine, and restoring his country’s territorial integrity. Under the plan, he called for ensuring energy security, food security and nuclear safety.

Meanwhile, China is reported to be in support of a third round of talks to find a framework for peace in Ukraine. The two-day meeting in Jeddah was the second of its kind, as a similar forum was held in Copenhagen in June.

China didn’t attend the talks in Copenhagen – even though it was invited. Saudi Arabia has touted its ties to both sides in the war and positioned itself as a possible mediator.

While Saudi Arabia maintains good relations with China and Moscow on oil policy, there has been tension recently after Russia did not adhere to the agreed reduction in production.

In May, Saudi Arabia hosted Zelenskiy at an Arab summit, also in Jeddah, where he accused some leaders of turning “a blind eye” to the horrors of Russia’s invasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
USAIndiasaudi arabiaRUSSIAAjit DovalChinaUkraineUkraine warJeddah Peace Talks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp