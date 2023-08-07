Rahul Gandhi reinstated as Lok Sabha member; want him to speak in no-trust debate, says Congress

Preetha Nair By

ENS & Agencies

NEW DELHI: Days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname defamation case, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as a Member of Parliament on Monday.

This will pave the way for Rahul Gandhi to take part in the no-confidence motion which will be taken up by Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The Congress is keen for Rahul to participate in the no-confidence motion on a discussion over the unrest in Manipur and other issues.

"The Supreme Court of India has passed an order on 04.08.2023 staying the conviction of Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala. In view of the order, the disqualification of Shri Rahul Gandhi ...in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the notification read.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on March 23, after a Gujarat trial court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail over his remarks involving the 'Modi' surname during an election campaign in Karnataka. A punishment of two years and above automatically disqualifies a lawmaker.

The Supreme Court on Friday last stayed his conviction, paving the way for the restoration of his Lok Sabha membership. He represents Wayanad in the lower house.

Congress leaders hail Rahul's reinstatement

Celebration erupted at AICC headquarters as soon as the news of the restoration of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP status broke out.

Several leaders of the Opposition alliance 'INDIA' also joined the celebration by distributing sweets. The leaders were huddled in a routine meeting held prior to the morning session of Parliament.

Terming it as a welcome step, Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the decision to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as an MP brings relief to the people of India, and especially to Wayanad.

"Whatever time is left of their tenure, BJP and Modi Govt should utilise that by concentrating on actual governance rather than denigrating Democracy by targeting opposition leaders," he said.

Congress party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore tweeted, "RG returns, welcome decision, Conspiracy defeated," while AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal said, "Democracy has won! India wins."

"Rahul Gandhi will continue his parliamentary journey by speaking the truth without any hesitation. He is the voice of India, he can never be silenced," Venugopal said.

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said, "With enormous relief, welcome the official announcement of Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement. He can now resume his duties in the Lok Sabha to serve the people of India and his constituents in Wayanad. A victory for justice and for our democracy!"

Reacting to the development, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said, "Truth has triumphed, and lies have been defeated. INDIA has won, our lion Rahul Gandhi has won, Modi Ji, your defeat has begun."

(With additional inputs from PTI)

