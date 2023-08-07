Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rising inflation, shares video of his visit to Azadpur Mandi

In a tweet along with the link to his video, Gandhi said he met labourers, traders and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know why there is 'mandi (slowdown) in the Mandi'.

Published: 07th August 2023 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2023 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. ( Photo | PTI )

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Centre over rising inflation and alleged that the government is not even listening to the poor, as he shared a video of his recent visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he had met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders.

Gandhi shared the video of his interactions at the Azadpur Mandi on his social media handles.

In a tweet along with the link to his video, Gandhi said he met labourers, traders and farmers in Azadpur Mandi to know why there is 'mandi (slowdown) in the Mandi'.

"Jata Shankar is a labourer who has not been able to go home, meet his family, for more than a year because of this work. How will he go, if he misses work, money will be deducted and it will become more difficult to survive in this inflation," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"A shopkeeper also told me that due to the losses, he has to sleep hungry two to three nights a week. Far from solving the problems of the country's poor, the government is not even listening to them!" Gandhi said.

Time will change, India will unite, and the tears of the poor will be wiped off, Gandhi said.

Gandhi last Tuesday had visited the Azadpur Mandi in the national capital and met some vegetable and fruit vendors there.

ALSO READ | Rahul attends Lok Sabha, accorded warm welcome by Congress, Opposition MPs on arrival

The visit came days after he met some farmers planting paddy in their fields in Haryana's Sonipat district and met some women farm labourers, whom he later invited over to his mother's residence.

Gandhi had shared food with some 30-odd women farmers from Haryana, with his mother Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joining them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress Rahul Gandhi Inflation
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp