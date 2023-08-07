Rahul attends Lok Sabha, accorded warm welcome by Congress, Opposition MPs on arrival

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday accorded a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament after his Lok Sabha membership was restored.

Rahul reached the Parliament House complex around 12 noon and headed straight to the Mahatma Gandhi statue and paid floral tributes. Congress MPs and those of the opposition INDIA bloc welcomed him at the gate number one of Parliament raised slogans.

He also attended Lok Sabha proceedings after it resumed at 12 noon but it got adjourned within minutes.

Rahul Gandhi's status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case on August 4.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored following a Supreme Court order staying his conviction.

Senior Congress leaders and party workers hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, saying it is a victory for truth and justice.

The Congress scion also made waves on Social media by changing his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description.

Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in March, Gandhi had edited his bio on Twitter to "Dis'Qualified MP." His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament.

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was on Monday accorded a warm welcome by Congress and other opposition MPs on his arrival in Parliament after his Lok Sabha membership was restored. Rahul reached the Parliament House complex around 12 noon and headed straight to the Mahatma Gandhi statue and paid floral tributes. Congress MPs and those of the opposition INDIA bloc welcomed him at the gate number one of Parliament raised slogans. He also attended Lok Sabha proceedings after it resumed at 12 noon but it got adjourned within minutes.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Rahul Gandhi's status as the MP from Kerala's Wayanad was restored on Monday after the Lok Sabha secretariat issued a notification in the wake of the Supreme Court staying his conviction in a defamation case on August 4. The Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored following a Supreme Court order staying his conviction. Senior Congress leaders and party workers hailed Gandhi's reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, saying it is a victory for truth and justice. The Congress scion also made waves on Social media by changing his Twitter bio to 'Member of Parliament' from the earlier "Dis'Qualified MP" description. Following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha in March, Gandhi had edited his bio on Twitter to "Dis'Qualified MP." His Twitter bio now describes him as a member of the Indian National Congress and a Member of Parliament.