Case registered against Assam Rifles personnel for 'obstructing' police in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The Manipur police have registered a case suo motu against Assam Rifles personnel for allegedly obstructing them in discharging their official duties, while the state government issued an order to replace the paramilitary unit at a check point with police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The case was registered with the Phougakchao Ikhai police station in Bishnupur district under various sections of the IPC.

According to the FIR, around 6:30 am on August 5, police teams were headed to Pholjang road along Kwakta in Bishnupur district to carry out an operation to trace Kuki militants, who were allegedly involved in the killings of three persons, including a father-son duo, in the wee hours of that day.

The FIR said when the teams reached Kutub Wali Masjid at Kwakta, they were “stopped” by personnel of the 9th Assam Rifles who allegedly kept a Casper vehicle in the middle of the road to block the way. The police said the “arrogant act” of the Assam Rifles personnel gave a chance to the militants to escape to safety.

Earlier, a video went viral showing police and Assam Rifles personnel engaged in a heated argument.

After the killings of three persons who were inmates of a relief camp and had returned to their village just hours before the incident, hundreds of people had rushed to the site to try and carry out a retaliatory attack but the attempt was thwarted by the security personnel.

The demand for the removal of Assam Rifles personnel grew louder following the killings. Meira Paibis (Meitei women torchbearers) hit the streets in the Imphal valley on Monday alleging personnel of the paramilitary force “unleashed atrocities” on Meitei people and demanding their withdrawal from the five valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Meanwhile, an order issued by an additional director general of police said, “In partial modification of this office’s order, dated 3rd August, 2023, the Naka/Check Point at Moirang Lamkhai on the Bishnupur to Kangvai road shall be manned by civil police and CRPF in the place of 9th AR with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Over the past three months, a series of violent incidents occurred on the border of Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts.

