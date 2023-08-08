Home Nation

ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in alleged land scam case

The federal agency has been probing two major cases of money laundering. The first case is related to illegal mining in the state and the second is related to alleged land scams in Ranchi.

Published: 08th August 2023 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sent summon to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam. According to the ED sources, Soren has been asked to appear for questioning at its zonal office in Ranchi on August 14.

In November 2022, Soren was grilled by ED for about 10 hours in connection with an illegal mining case.

The federal agency has been probing two major cases of money laundering in the state. The first case is related to illegal mining in the state and the second is related to alleged land scams in the state capital.

At least 13 persons, including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Chhavi Ranjan and two businessmen- Amit Agrawal of Kolkata and Bishnu Agrawal-, who owns shopping malls in Ranchi, have already been arrested in connection with the land scam.

Bishnu Agrawal has been arrested based on the FIR registered with Sadar police station for the fraudulent sale of a one-acre plot in upscale Cheshire Home Road in Ranchi. Besides the Cheshire Home Road property and 9.3-acre plot at Namkum, Agrawal, in connivance with DC Chhavi Ranjan and others, also bought a 5.83-acre plot at Bariatu in Ranchi, which is in possession of the Indian Defence establishment since 1949.

Investigation revealed that a racket of land mafia is active in Jharkhand which used to forge the legacy records in Kolkata and Ranchi.

Earlier, ED carried out 41 searches and 5 surveys in this matter during which, several incriminating pieces of evidence like forged seals of the land revenue department, forged land deeds, records of distribution of proceeds of crime among them, photographs doing forgery, evidence of giving bribe to Government officials etc, were seized.

Meanwhile, state BJP Chief Babulal Marandi has termed Soren as the most corrupt Chief Minister in independent India, who has been summoned twice by the ED.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Hemant Soren Land scam
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp