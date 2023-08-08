Home Nation

Rahul returns as MP after four months

The restoration of Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was widely welcomed by leaders from Congress and the Opposition bloc INDIA. 

Published: 08th August 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2023 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Parliament House complex. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday revoked the suspension of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, four months after he was disqualified and days after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a defamation case over Modi surname remarks. 

The restoration of Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership was widely welcomed by leaders from Congress and the Opposition bloc INDIA. Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said it brought relief to the people of India, especially to Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad in Kerala. “Victory of love against hate,” tweeted the official social media handle of the Congress party.

Celebrations erupted at AICC headquarters after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued the notification announcing the restoration of the ex-Congress chief’s membership. Although Gandhi attended the proceedings when the House convened at noon, it was soon adjourned after BJP leader Nishikant Dubey raised allegations of Congress’s ‘unholy nexus’ with China. 

To lead no-trust debate
Back as MP, Rahul is expected to lead the attack against the Modi government in the no-trust motion on Tuesday. The Congress is also keen to have him as a key speaker in the debate on the Manipur unrest

India Matters
Comments

