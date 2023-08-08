Home Nation

Tribal men from MP tortured, abused over alleged theft in Gujarat 

The tribal men have alleged that they were held captive and thrashed unimaginably by the private company’s staffers over the alleged theft of copper scrap. 

Published: 08th August 2023 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2023 12:01 AM   |  A+A-

Assault; fight

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: At least 15 tribal men, mostly from the Kol tribe who had been working with a private company in Gujarat's Rajkot, had been tortured beyond imagination over an alleged theft.

The incident that happened on August 4, came to light recently after the tribal men from Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur returned home bearing severe injuries and evidence of torture. 

The tribal men have alleged that they were held captive and thrashed unimaginably by the private company’s staffers over the alleged theft of copper scrap. 

The victims identified as Santlal, Mukesh, Shivam and Prem Lal were first interrogated by a staffer, who allegedly pinned the crime on them without any evidence. 

The men alleged that their employer then snatched their Aadhar cards and cell phones and held them captive in a room, where they were beaten mercilessly. One of the victims managed to get in touch with a relative, who alerted the police.

It is said that both parties reportedly struck a compromise in the matter on August 5, after which the men were sent back home by train. Meanwhile, the videos and photos of the tribal men with injury marks on their bodies went viral on Socials on Tuesday. 

In one of the videos, the victims were seen travelling in a train, where one of them sought  MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's intervention in the matter. 

Meanwhile, the state Congress president Kamal Nath raised the issue of the alleged torture of the tribal men. He also raised the matter pertaining to the alleged gang rape of two minor tribal girls by seven men in the Hanumana area of MP’s Rewa district. Five of those gang rape accused men have been arrested so far.

“These two recent incidents have once again exposed Shivraj Singh Chouhan government’s inability to protect the tribals in the state, " He said. 

ADG-Shahdol Range, DC Sagar said a zero FIR was registered against three persons, Faqruddin, Dhaval and Dipak under sections 294, 323, 506 and 34 IPC and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He also said the case has been transferred to Rajkot police station in Gujarat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crime against minority Tribals Madhya Pradesh Rajkot Kamal Nath Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp