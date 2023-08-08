Two Hindu families from Pakistan reach Uttar Pradesh, seek Indian citizenship

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Two Hindu families from Pakistan, who arrived at Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh, around August 3 on a long-term visa (LTV), have appealed to the Centre to provide Indian citizenship.

They have pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to consider their demands.

The families comprising 15 members claimed that they migrated to India owing to atrocities committed against Hindus in Pakistan. They also cited unemployment and the rise in prices of essential commodities as some of the other reasons for their decision to flee to India.

According to a member Rakesh Kumar, 32, he along with his family migrated to India under duress as the conditions in Pakistan were going from bad to worse especially for the minority Hindu community. He claimed that he used to work in a jeans factory, but as the country’s economy had crumbled, he too lost his job and was left with no option but to migrate to India.

The first family arrived in India during October last year while the second family arrived in May, this year.

One of the families from Khairpur entered India with a valid visa and other documents through Attari in Punjab. They went to Amritsar and ended up in Chitrakoot via Delhi. The family reportedly stayed in Delhi with some relatives where they went searching for work. Meanwhile, they stumbled upon a social worker Kamlesh Patel who took them to his village in Sangrampur, which comes under the jurisdiction of Shivpur police station, in Chitrakoot district.

They were later quizzed, and their papers were verified, by officials in the Chitrakoot district administration and personnel in the local intelligence unit (LIU).

Later, both families, comprising seven women, including four girls, were shifted to the Panchayat Bhawan.

Chitrakoot district Superintendent of Police, Vrinda Shukla said that the families would remain under house arrest in Panchayat Bhawan until their credentials were established and the main motive behind their relocation to India is ascertained.

“They have shown the copies of their documents saved on their mobile phones but failed to produce the original copies. We have sent their details to the foreigners’ regional registration office (FRRO) and are waiting for the inputs that would further clear the picture,” the SP said.

Authorities said the visa of the family that arrived in India on October last has expired.

The documents, which the district authorities procured from Delhi on Sunday, did not mention the permission for the families to stay in Chitrakoot. The families are allowed to stay in Delhi and adjoining areas only.

“They have come to Chitrakoot without informing the High Commission in Delhi,” said one of the LIU officers adding that they were awaiting directions from higher authorities in connection with the families.

Kamlesh Patel has submitted an affidavit stating that all Pakistani nationals are of “clean” background and he takes responsibility during their stay in India. The affidavit lists the individuals as follows — Rakesh Kumar (32), Santosh Kumar (22), Afsa Kumari (19), Raj Kumari (26), Rakhi (12), Riya Kumari (10), Poonam (7), Tarun Krishna (3), Mangal Mal (46), Dadli (42), Kavita Kumari (24), Sanjay Kumar (22), Sunita (20), Sanit Kumar (16), and Raveena Kumari (14).

