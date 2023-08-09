Home Nation

BJP women MPs demand action against Rahul Gandhi for 'flying kiss' gesture in LS

The signatories to the complaint included Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Debasree Chaudhuri.

Published: 09th August 2023 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th August 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on the Motion of No-Confidence in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi courted controversy after his speech in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as women MPs from the BJP alleged that he “blew a flying kiss” to the treasury bench. In a complaint filed with Speaker Om Birla, more than 20 women MPs sought action against Gandhi for making an “inappropriate” gesture at Union minister Smriti Irani, as she got up to speak after him. Union ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh have signed the petition.

“We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the member, which has not only insulted the dignity of women members but has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House,” said the petition.

Replying to Gandhi’s speech during the no-confidence motion, Irani alleged that Gandhi blew a ‘flying kiss’ to the female members before leaving the House. “The one who was given the chance to speak before me exhibited inappropriate behaviour before leaving the House. Only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to a Parliament that seats female members,” she said.

Leaders from Opposition parties defended the Wayanad MP saying that BJP wanted to divert attention from the Manipur issue. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she was at the visitors’ gallery and it was a gesture of affection by Gandhi. “When Gandhi was speaking, all the ministers were standing up and interrupting him. He made an affectionate gesture, what problem do you have with it? You are habitual of so much hatred that you fail to understand any gesture of love, of affection. The BJP can’t accept love,” she said.

Briefing the media, Congress MP S Jothimani said, “It is sad that the minister did not utter a word even after seeing the video of women being paraded naked. We all have a responsibility to raise issues of women but she said nothing.”

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate shared author poet Meena Kandasamy’s post on social media. “The beautiful, charming, most wonderful thing that I noticed about Rahul Gandhi in personal meetings and on the Bharat Jodo Yatra was how comfortable he made women feel around him, and how easy, safe and happy women felt in his presence…”

